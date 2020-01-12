Mujib Year is the year of people: Selima

Cumilla-2 MP Selima Ahmad Merry distributing jerseys to promote union-level sports in Titas upazila of Cumilla on Friday. -AA



'Mujib Borsho Jonogoner Borsho'- declared by Cumilla-2 MP Selima Ahmad Merry on Friday evening in a press conference at Titas Upazila auditorium after inaugurating Mujib Borsho countdown program.



She also declared four special plans to be fulfilled this year for the people of Cumilla-2 constituency that, making a database for homeless and landless people to ensure home for everyone. Identifying any unemployed men or women in the family and through skill development job or self employment will be created.







She also declared to identify terminal disease patient like cancer or kidney and treat them by availing chemotherapy and dialysis locally. In the press conference she also declared to make union ward level football team and continue regular sports that would keep youths away from drug and social disadvantages. Following this issue she unveiled two team jerseys at the program.







At the press conference along others Cumilla North District Awamileague Secretary Rowshan Ali Master, Titas Upazila Chairman Parvez Hossain Sarker, Vice Chairman Farhad Ahmed Fakir, Female Vice Chairman Farida Yeasmin, UNO Titas Mosammat Rasheda Akter, UNO Homna Tapti Chakma, Upazila Awamileague President Shawkat Ali, Secretary Mohammad Mohsin Bhuiyan and many others were present.





---Sharif Ahmed Sumon, Titas

