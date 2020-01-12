Shakib teams up with Gulf Oil

Shakib Al Hasan unveiled the new pack of Gulf Oil's flagship motorcycle oil brand, Pride 4T plus in a glittering ceremony in Dhaka recently.





The cricket icon, shared a few moments of insight with the business head of Gulf Oil Bangladesh, Amlan Mitra on the side-lines, event as he posed for pictures with the new, trendy pack of Gulf Pride 4T plus which features his image on the label. Gulf Pride 4T plus, a premium 4 stroke motorcycle engine oil, is the first choice of many motorcycle owners since it is superior in quality and facilitates instant pick-up.





Shakib Al Hassan, who is also the brand ambassador of Gulf Oil Lubricants, said, "Gulf's passion for high performance products and excellence is highlighted in the vibrant new packaging. Pride 4T plus is the lubricant of choice for bike lovers".







Speaking on the occasion, Amlan Mitra added, "We are excited to launch the Gulf Pride 4T Plus in its vibrant new packaging featuring our brand ambassador, Shakib al Hassan. Undoubtedly, one of the finest products in the category globally, the product personifies Gulf Oil's commitment and focus to provide high quality customer experience through superior products and customer value propositions. "



"We are confident that our association with Shakib Al Hassan will propel our brand to the forefront in Bangladesh. We are planning to set up a manufacturing plant for lubricants to serve the Bangladesh market and we look forward to a great growth story for Gulf Oil in Bangladesh", said Tanveer Ahmed, Chairman, Gulf Oil Bangladesh and Managing Director, IFAD Auto.





Gulf Pride 4T plus will be available in 3 variants in the new 1L packs across multiple outlets nationwide. Blended with superior quality base oils and additives, the product offers instant pick up as the core value proposition to the young bikers across Bangladesh.



