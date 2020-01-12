KSRM awards new architects





The country's leading steel manufacturer-KSRM has provided awards to three new architects under "KSRM awards for future architects : Best undergraduate thesis" in order to afford inspiration to the new architects.





The award has been given following decision of the jury board after displaying of best research works of ten educational institutions. The award was handed over to the winners through a colorful ceremony on Wednesday evening held at a luxury hotel in the capital.





Md Arman Alam of Stamford University became the first while Bristi Sarkar of Ahsanullah Science & Technology University, and Rahman Golam Mahmudur of American International University secured the 2nd and 3rd position respectively.





Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim MP graced the occasion as the chief guest while State Minister for Education Barrister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury MP, KSRM DMD Shahriar Jahan, Director Sarwar Jahan and IAB President Jalal Ahmed FIAB were present as the special guests.







Besides, National Press Club President Saiful Alam, the Daily Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, Ekushe Television CEO Manzur Ahsan Bulbul, Banglanews 24.com Editor Jewel Mazahar were also present on the occasion.





Besides, KSRM Adviser(Sales & Marketing) Brig. Gen.(retd) Shahidur Rahman, Salws & Research Department Chief Col. Ashfaqul Islam, Media Adviser Mizanul Islam, IAB VP Architect Mamnun Murshed Chowdhury, IAB Secretary (Education) Architect M Arafin Ibrahim, Publication Secretary Architect Sheikh Itmam Shoudh, KSRM Brand Deptt. Assistant Manager Abu Sufian, Ahsan Rahman, Senior Officer Mizan-ul-Hoq, Saad Hossain and Mithun Barua were also attended the function.





