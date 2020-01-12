IBBL business conference held





A three-day business development conference of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited began at Hotel Royal Tulip Sea Pearl Beach Resort, at Cox's bazar on Friday.







Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, chairman of the bank inaugurated the conference as chief guest. Md. Mahbub ul Ala6m, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the program. Professor Dr Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee, Major General (Retd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee, Md Joynal Abedin, Professor Dr Qazi Shahidul Alam, Syed Abu Asad, Dr Tanveer Ahmad, Md. Quamrul Hasan, Professor Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Professor Dr Md. Fashiul Alam and Mohammed Nasir Uddin, Directors of the bank and Prof Dr Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the conference.







Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director gave welcome speech and Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director thanked the guests and participants. Deputy managing directors, head office executives, head of zones and head of 357 branches of the Bank attended the conference.





The conference disclosed that as on December 31, 2019 IBBL has reached deposit milestone of Tk.948 billion by adding more than Tk.127 billion in its deposit portfolio. The bank has achieved general investment base of Tk.902 billion. IBBL reached the milestone of 14 million clients. IBBL has consolidated its leadership in handling import, export and remittance business of Tk.400 billion, Tk.234 billion and Tk.305 billion respectively in 2019.





Md. Nazmul Hasan, Chairman in the speech of chief guest expressed his satisfaction over the business target achievement in 2019. To accelerate the growth of the bank, he called upon for modernization of internal research and training system. He emphasized on providing more scope to the youth so that they can overcome the upcoming challenges in the economy and banking sector of the country. He also called upon the bank officials to popularize the modern financial technologies among the mass people.







Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO said, Islami Bank like the previous years has been able to uphold the first position in 2019 in different parameters. Expressing deep tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the eve of count-down of Mujib Year, he expressed firm determination to work for materializing the dream of Bangabandhu by earning economic freedom of the country.







He said, IBBL shall play leading role in achieving the Vision-2021 and Vision-2041 set by Honorable Prime Minister. He called upon the Bank Officials to provide digital & technology based paperless banking services of the Bank among the people all classes & orders.







Other speakers said, IBBL has crossed the milestone of 1000 agent banking outlets in 2019. The activation of sub-branch banking is also going ahead in full-swing. Speakers here thanked the management for keeping IBBL among the Best 1000 Banks in the world for the 8th time.







They said, achieving of the World's Best CIBAFI Award, Strongest Bank Award, Highest Tax Payer Award in Banking Sector and Bangladesh Bank Remittance Award bears the testimony that Islami Bank is increasing its ability & excellence.



