Wish I Could Tell You: An unconventional romance for the young readers

As a voracious reader, I love to read all types of books,especially from Indian writers. I am a big fan of Durjoy Datta and have gone through almost all of his best-selling books. I have been waiting for the last few months since his last publication. Finally, the golden opportunity has come to me in the last week when I collected this book from PathokSamabesh. However, this book has been published on the 4th of October, 2019 in India. I am going to give an unbiased review of the text without any spoiler.



The Storyline





Wish I Could Tell You is the book which speculates about two people where Ananth is a very good person who sees everybody positively. The man is optimistic and sees beauty in the faces of everyman and thing. His overall positivity inspires him to join a charity organization which is called WeDonate.com. This organization is a charity based organization which compiles money for those who really needed. There is a divergent girl of him who is none but Mohini who sees a lot of sufferings and challenges in her life. She sees the worst of people and thinks the dirtiest side of them.







She is also a writer and once she has been asked to write and she has been looking for the story but that story kind of alludes her. Finally looking for a character she joins the organization where two people meet together. Now the mind might suggest you think like a typical way but this is not like that rather this a book that makes real and fake, virtual and physical, reality with illusions. Finally, it can be said that this WeDonate.com odds both of them from where they can't escape.



Core Idea of the Book





A disillusioned and heartbroken Anusha finds herself in the small world of WeDonate.com. Struggling to cope with her feelings and the job of raising money for charity, she reluctantly searches for a worthwhile cause to support. For Ananth, who has been on the opposite side, no life is less worthy, no cause too small to support.





Behind them are teams for whom going to extraordinary lengths to save lives is more than a full-time occupation. In front of them is the virtual world of social media -watching, interacting, judging, making choices, and sometimes, saving lives. From the virtual to the real, their lives and that of their families, entangled in a way that moving together is the only solution. They cannot segregate from each other.



What to expect?





This is not a very regular romance but it's very high and unconventional romance. Expectable that has very simple language and yet a story that is too powerful. Expectable that has strong characters, intense emotions, a gripping plot and also some master twists to conceive the psychology and socio-economic circumstances. The writing style of Dutta is visibly standing out from the crowd or conventionalwriters.Appropriation has been used repeatedly and consciously with explanation in the first bracket which might thrill Indian native readers as well as readers from all over the world.



Who can read?





The book is written a very simple language and it also can be picked up by anybody enhance who really loves reading even you are a beginning level of a reader, you can easily pick up this book for reading. Not only that but also a voracious reader can buy this book who goes through plenty of books all over the year. This is the book that will not disappoint you rather would mesmerize and surprise you at the moment of reading.





What did I love?





I loved the expositions of the characters because they are dynamic and well pragmatics. They undergo a beautiful transformation which is very effortless. I also loved how Datta creates the illusions of a very complacent kind of plot and in the middle of it, everything changes abruptly by which I have been mesmerized. There are so many enigmatic twists that compelled me to be connected with the reading until the end. The unconventional romances are so subtle and exquisite that they are quite impossible to explain by words.



What did I not like?





One thing, I did not like about this book is that at the end of it, there are certain questions that are left unanswered. Therefore, the readers might think about such huge questions and feel where from such questions have emerged. However, the questions might be the twists for readers but there look like tricky and matter of taking time to think which was quite tedious for me but as a regular and voracious reader, I got to know the possible answers from questions which has some chronologies with the plots and storylines.By the way, I have some mixed feelings of it but still, I wish I would go through it again.



What could have been better?





One thing, I truly believe that could have been better in this book which is a little bit editing but these are countable or not more than counting like your fingers of the hand. The chapter might have been a bit longer and chapter could have been added with titles so that the new readers can easily connect themselves with storylines and plots. However, this book is better than the previous books of Durjoy Datta.



Entertainments Quotient





This book does not lack in entertainment, in fact, there are no dull moments. If you start reading the text, you will not back to the pages rather you will pull in and pull in with the storylines. The book provides entertainment from toe to the top and sometimes enchants the reader with funny dialogues and I really enjoyed such dialogues especially from Ananth.Ananth's parents also are the embodiment or source of entertainment which are conspicuous in the very beginning assertions of the novel.



Recommendations





Read it if you love romances especiallyunconventional romances, if you are Durjoy Dutta's fan and looking for something different and a good Indian romance with a sort of little drama and mysterious twists and last but not the least, you might read this book, if you are a beginner in reading or intermediate reader or advance reader because it is suitable for all types of reader. It has the capability to hook every type of reader. I strongly recommend this book to teenagers to take its best taste.



Skip It If





There is nothing serious to skip it except if you do not like the romances. If you have different tastes of reading only you might avoid it from reading.





Rating





As I said I am a voracious reader and have some senses of reading and understanding of any type of text, I can easily rate any type of text after going through it. I am a big fan of Datta and have gone through almost all the books. After reading his first book Of Course I LoveYou, I have rated it 4.5 out of 5 and at the same time I want to rate his last book 4.5 out of 5 which is much more mature than any other books of Durjoy Datta.





Wish I Could Tell You, Author: Durjoy Datta



The writer is a student of MA , Department of English , Jahangirnagar University.

