Bangabandhu: The bridgework between our past, present and future

Shototomo Janma Sharok Grontho, Edited by Mir Mosharraf Hossain, Published in September 2019 by Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela, Total Pages: 344, Price: BDT 500/-



Shototomo Janma Sharok Grontho is a voluminous book marking the hundredth birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which is scheduled to be held on 17 March 2020. This book contains articles, memoirs, poems and photographs referring to the struggle-packed life of Bangabandhu. It was edited by Mir Mosharraf Hossain.







There are well-written and thoughtful articles by Selina Hossain, Sirajul Islam Chowdhury, Rafiqul Islam, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and some other prominent figures in this book. There are also write-ups by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana.







Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the bridgework between Bangladesh's past, present and future. Bangabandhu led us all the way from darkness to light. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman strived all his life for the betterment of the people of Bangladesh.







Bangladesh gained independence through the uncompromising leadership of Bangabandhu. The greatest tragedy in the country's history hit Bangladesh on 15 August 1975 when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated with most of his family members.





Democracy, transparency, good governance and development cannot be detached from each other. A country's democratic process faces impediments if good governance cannot prevail smoothly. Besides, good governance cannot be constituted without accountability in all organizations belonging to government and private sectors. Everything in a democratic state is done for the welfare of people.





The people of Bangladesh are eagerly waiting to celebrate the hundredth birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020 while the golden jubilee of the country's independence is going to be observed in 2021. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is another name for Bangladesh. Bangladesh would not have been created if Bangabandhu was not born.





Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a glorified political leader in the whole world. In the same way in the present time his capable daughter Sheikh Hasina is one of the most applauded leaders globally. Bangabandhu is an imperishable leader of the third world. His charismatic qualities are still adulated by historians and political analysts.







Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought us independence through his uncompromising fight and endeavours. He envisioned dreams for a prosperous Bangladesh where people of all religions would be able to live in harmony. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been making the best of her efforts to materialize the intentions of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by implementing Vision 2021 and Vision 2041. Sheikh Hasina's measures have transformed Bangladesh into a development role model.







The entire world now views Bangladesh as one of the most successful countries of the present time. Per capita income of Bangladeshi people has mounted to 1900 dollars which was below one thousand dollars a few years back. Widespread electrification and digital technologies have expedited and broadly facilitated the life of general people across Bangladesh. This is how we are moving towards the Golden Bengal that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had visualized.





At the same time we need to be careful about the tricks of the anti-independence groups who work stealthily to jeopardize Bangladesh's socio-political advancement and to stain the government's image. We know about the financial turmoil and banking scams which have hit news headlines over and over again.







We are also alarmed at the rise of religious bigots who have emerged through communal organizations like Jamaat and Hefazat-E-Islam. The government will have to stay alert all the time to baffle all conspiracies.





It's an alarming point to be noted that while the Prime Minister has been working with all her efforts to upgrade the country's status in terms of everything, some unscrupulous and immoral people around us are hatching vicious plots and stratagems to obstruct the development process of Bangladesh.







They aim to embarrass the government as well as they harbor the evil target to defame Bangladesh in the global arena through false propaganda and suspicious activities.





Ethical values are declining among the people. Telling lies has become more popular than speaking out the truth. False messages unfortunately have a faster pace to cross remote distances though the ethical strength of truth is invariably much superior. Sometimes people prefer to tell a sweeter lie instead of unfolding a bitter truth. It happens in personal relationships, in business, in politics, in corporate life and so on.







But no matter how much we try to cover up reality with false canopies, the visage of truth gets exposed sooner or later by virtue of its own sublimity.





The government should mobilize a drive to identify the saboteurs who are working under cover of a fair camouflage to subvert the ruling party's beneficial programs for the wellbeing of the people of Bangladesh. At the same time people who love Bangladesh and who want Bangladesh to move forward should also remain cautious about backstabbers.





We will have to establish equal rights for everyone. All people of Bangladesh should be enabled to avail equitable privileges. Otherwise socio-economic justice cannot be constituted in the country. An inclusive economic approach is required to deliver the boons of development to the doorstep of all Bangladeshi citizens. It cannot be done without establishing transparency.



The reviewer is a literary critic for The Asian Age

