Kangana have a natural instinct to challenge authority



Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga', and the trailer and songs of the film have generated a lot of buzz. During the promotions of the film, she attended 'Think Edu 2020' by New Indian Express in Chennai. During the interaction, she spoke about her take on dealing with people in power.







She said, "I have never been intimidated by any powerful person and authority. I have a natural instinct to challenge authority and to test them, and it's very natural. Authority asks you for a certain submission, certain surrender.







For that, it's very important to test the authority. To be honest, I think I am a dominating person by nature, but I am also very devotional. So, if I find somebody who is worthy of the position they are taking, I am the first one to surrender. But, I do test them. They may be powerful f



