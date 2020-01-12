Deepika stood her ground in face of threats



When Deepika Padukone decided to step out to stand in solidarity with the students of JNU, she was collectively called 'brave' for taking her stand in this politically charged situation. Many within the film industry lauded her action, aware of all that she stood to lose with her film 'Chhapaak' just days away from its release.







We have drawn up a list of times the actress stood her ground despite facing threats and courting controversy, be it for her views on issues or the characters she played. Nonetheless, she has always come out victorious in her battles against goons.





Leave Your Comments