Putting trolls in their place



Kate Beckinsale responded to rumors about her being romantically linked to Machine Gun Kelly, which began when Kate and Machine Gun Kelly were seen leaving a Golden Globes party in the same car.





Machine Gun Kelly, incidentally, is a good friend of Pete Davidson, whom Kate had dated last year. A troll commented on Kate's Instagram account, saying, "Machine gun Kelly Really? I'm out!!! You are now infected."







But according to Justjared, Kate replied directly to the troll, setting the record on her love life straight for once and for all. She wrote, "Why don't you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wild fires rather than waste time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f*cking life."



