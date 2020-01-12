Ujaan speaks on his role



Ujaan Ganguly who made his debut in Pavel's Rosogolla is finally working under the direction of his father Kaushik Ganguly in 'Lokkhi Chhele'. It has a very relevant social message and sheds light on the superstition and stigmas in rural India and Bengal.







Shot mostly in the rural interiors of Purulia district, this film starring Ujaan in the lead follows the life of a young doctor who stood against the social superstitions prevalent in the rural areas and is hell bent on bringing in a sea of changes among the villagers.

