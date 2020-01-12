Adhora's success in program hosting



TV actress, lyricist and program presenter at a time Adhora Jahan. According to her, she feels comfortable in program hosting. At the end of last year, she presented herself in hosting nicely.







She is trying to establish that hosting is an art. She proved it last year to host on Deepto TV's show 'Golpo Sholpo Ar Gaan'. Therefore, she also got appreciation to host individually a program titled 'Bashir Ahmed Sommanona' last year.





While talking about hosting Deepto TV's 'Golpo Sholpo Gaan Adhora' said, "In fact, hosting is that art form which needs much knowledge to do. I always try to know about many information of in and outside the country.







I have passion to know many untold stories. I frequently meet with many unknown persons and also try to inform their lifestyles, life struggles and many more. I shall try my level best to make any show lively by my hosting. I think I have to gather more knowledge."





Meanwhile, in acting, Adhora is also getting appreciation from the viewers. Recently Adhora-starrer serial 'Dulabhai Jindabad' was finished on Desh TV. SA Haque Alik's play 'Bhalobasa Mondobasa', which was telecasted on NTV, was her acted first TV play.







Basically hosting of BTV's Chhayachhondo Adhora came into limelight.Adhora-written last released song was 'Tukro Obhiman'. Homayra Bashir rendered the song.





However, Adhora hosted 'Golpo Sholpo Gaan' is being telecasted on Deepto TV now everyday Fridayat 10:00am. Basically noted lyricists, music composers and singers of 80s get priority in this program.

