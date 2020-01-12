Ananya Panday on work mode

Ananya Panday



Ananya Panday has been working in full swing. The actress has been absent from the social circuit because she has been working hard to match her histrionic talent with her 'Khaali Peeli' co-star Ishaan Khatter.





Post the New Year, Ananya has engrossed herself working on her next film 'Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishaan Khattar. The film is a remake of Telugu movie 'Taxiwala'. "While Ananya is a director's actress, Ishaan follows method acting. So, Ananya relies a lot on her directors to give her specific instructions while performing.







The shooting of 'Khaali Peeli' took place in Mumbai earlier, and now the teams, including Ananya, are in Panchgani filming for some important portions. Unlike a lot of actors who are still in a holiday mood at the beginning of the year, Ananya has started working on her film," says a source.







'Khaali Peeli' is said to be a remake of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'Taxiwala', which has some supernatural elements hidden in the taxi. The Maqbool Khan directorial is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress will be seen next with her recent trolled Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's next film.









---Agecies

Leave Your Comments