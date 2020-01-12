Dhaka International Film Festival 2020 begins

Iranian filmmaker Zohreh Zamani, head of the programmer of 18th Dhaka International Film Festival, briefs journalists at a press conference on the upcoming film event at Dhaka Club on Thursday. - Collected



The 18th edition of Dhaka International Film Festival 2020 commence yesterday at the Bangladesh National Museum auditorium with the screening of Window to the Sea film directed by Miguel Angel Jimenez.





The film jointly produced by Spain and Greece screened following the inauguration of the nine-day festival by foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, said organizers at a press conference held at Dhaka Club on Thursday.







They said that 220 films from 74 countries would be screened at different venues, including the Main Auditorium and Sufia Kamal Auditorium of the Bangladesh National Museum, Shawkat Osman Memorial Auditorium of the Sufia Kamal National Public Library, the National Art Gallery Auditorium and Music and Dance Centre of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Alliance Franchise Dhaka, Madhumita Cinema and branches of Star Cineplex at Bashundhara City and Shimanta Square.





The press conference was attended by festival director Ahmed Muztaba Zamal, executive committee members M Hamid, Mofidul Haque and Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah along with chairperson of Dhaka International Film Festival Kishwar Kamal and head of the programmer of the festival and Iranian filmmaker Zohreh Zamani.





'Viewers can watch films by buying tickets at Tk 50 at Bangladesh National Museum and Central Public Library, while shows at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and Alliance Franchise de Dhaka will be free,' said Ahmed Muztaba Zamal adding that students will be able to watch films at free of cost.





'There will be no discount on tickets at Madhumita Cinema and Star Cineplex branches. Schedules of other venues are available at the official website of Dhaka International Film Festival,' he said.





'Films will be screened in eight sections, including Asian Competition, Retrospective, Cinema of the World, Children's Films, Spiritual Films, Women's Films, Short and Independent and Bangladesh Panaroma,' he said.





