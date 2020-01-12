Mamo's new drama 'Shey Ek Rohoshyomoyi'



National Film Award winning actress Zakia Bari Mamo acted in a special drama 'Ghumer Ghore' a decade ago written by national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. It was directed by Nahid Ahmed Piyal.





Mamo is going to work with the same director again after a decade. The name of the drama is 'Shey Ek Rohoshyomoyi'. The director himself wrote the drama inspired by a foreign story. The director said that the drama begin shooting today in Singair, Manikganj.





Rawnak Hasan will star opposite Mamo. Harun-ur-Rashid, Palli and others will also act in it. Zakia Bari Mamo said, 'I have to play in the main role of the drama, so I have to perform well. Hopefully the audience will enjoy the drama.'





Meanwhile, Mamo's drama 'Ghore Baire' directed by Nazrul Islam Raju being aired on NTV will come to an end soon. Last week, Mamo acted in the drama 'Brishty Dhara' directed by Asaduzzaman Asad. In it, Ziaul Faruq Apurba appeared opposite Mamo.

Leave Your Comments