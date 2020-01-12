Nat'l Athletics Championship to be dedicated to Bangabandhu

Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF) Vice-President Md Faruqul disclosing the details about the upcoming 43rd National Athletics Championship 2020 at a press conference at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium on Saturday. -BAF



The three-day forthcoming 43rd National Athletics Championship 2020 which is all set to start from January 16 at the MA Aziz Stadium in the port city of Chattogram will be dedicated to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman making his birth centenary.





The three-day meet is being organized by Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF) and patronized by Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Some 500 leading male and female athletes from 64 districts, universities, education boards, BKSP, BJMC and services teams will participate in 36 events.







A budget of Tk 27 lakh has been earmarked for the meet, where the meet's sponsor Chattogram City Corporation will provide Tk 25 lakh while rest of the amount will borne by the federation.





BAF Vice-President Md Faruqul Islam disclosed this at a press conference at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium on Saturday. BAF General Secretary Advocate Abdur Rakib Montu and CCC representative cum Additional General Secretary of Chattogram Jela Krira Sangstha (CJKS) Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim were also present on the occasion.







"National Athletics Championship is going to be held outside Dhaka after 14 years and the port city Chattogram is going to host it for the fifth time, hopefully it'll help us to find out athletes from grassroots level," Faruqul Islam said.





General Secretary Advocate Abdur Rakib Montu said the ensuing National Athletics Championship competition will be dedicated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking his birth centenary.





"We are dedicating our year's inaugural athletics competition to the Father of the Nation marking his birth centenary. We have also several plans to celebrate the "Mujib Borsho".







We will arrange a national level competition, a division-wise marathon race and a seven-nation Bangabandhu SAFF Junior (Under-20) International Athletics Competition in November this year," said Montu.





"The track and field of the Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) presently is not up to the mark and almost unplayable. State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Hasan Russell MP promised us to renovate the stadium within the middle of this year. We also proposed a budget of Tk 12 crore to celebrate the Mujib Borsho," Montu added.





Leave Your Comments