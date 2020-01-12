Bangabandhu Nat'l School Cricket Logo unveiled

Prime Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rahel Ahmed (left), BCB Director Khaled Mahmud Shujon (right) and BCB Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury (second right) captured during Bangabandhu National School Cricket Logo unveiling



Prime Bank Limited and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday unveiled the logo of the new edition of the national school cricket tournament. The tournament is organized each year to promote school cricket. In honour of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Bank National School Tournament 2019-2020 has been named "Bangabandhu National Cricket Tournament".





Logo of the tournament was unveiled at a press conference by Prime Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rahel Ahmed; Executive Vice President Mohammad Nazmul Karim Chowdhury; Bangladesh Cricket Board Director and Chairman of Game Development Committee Khaled Mahmud Shujon; and BCB Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury Shujon.



The tournament, organized by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), will commence from January 20, in which 556 schools from across the 64 districts of the country will participate. 11 thousand young cricketing talents will play in the national level tournament.





Director and Chairman of Game Development Committee Khaled Mahmud Shujon said, "School level cricket is gradually regaining its past glory. Four cricketers from this year's under-19 team have previously played in the Prime Bank sponsored school cricket tournament. There are many players in the age group national teams who have previously played in school cricket."





While talking to reporters after the unveiling, Prime Bank CEO Rahel Ahmed said, "To mark the birth centenary of the Father of the National, many programs have been initiated across the country. We have also renamed the cricket tournament this year to celebrate the occasion. It will be memorable event for everyone. We are proud to be a part of the celebrations."





Champion teams from 64 districts will take part in the divisional championship, while winners of the seven divisions along with the winners from Dhaka will take part in the national championship. 960 matches of the Bangabandhu School Cricket 2019-2020 will take place in 70 stadiums across the country.





Prime Bank has been sponsoring the tournament for the last four years. Cumilla High School are the current champions of the tournament, while Police Line School and College, Bogura are the current runners-up.





