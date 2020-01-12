BCB to finalize Pak tour today





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is all set to finalise the most awaited Pakistan tour and Tigers' new bowling coach during a board meeting today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.





The vital decision amongst all is whether Bangladesh would visit Pakistan, which is expected to come from the meeting. Apart from that a decision on pace bowling coach, a post that has been vacant since the departure of Charl Langevedlt, is also expected to come. The BCB is set to release the list of contracted player for this season and take decision on other regular issues. "





There are many agendas but the vital agenda is to discuss about the Pakistan tour," BCB media and communications committee chairman Jalal Younus said on Saturday."Apart from that we will discuss about the list of the national contracted players. You know that the players' contract was expired in last December. "





We have a Future Tour Programme (FTP) for 2020-Australia will tour in this country while Zimbabwe will visit our country in February. Bangladesh is scheduled to tour in Sri Lanka and Ireland. We will also discuss about the Sheikh Hasina International Cricket Stadium because a total of 25 companies showed their interest to build this stadium," Younus added.







The BCB will also discuss about the T20 International series between the Asia XI and World XI which will be will held in Bangladesh in March to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





"The update of the series will be informed in the meeting. We'll discuss about the date of the series and the players who will be the part of those two teams. Pace bowling coach is not in our agenda. But we know we have some options for bowling coach including Gibson, Heyward. Hopefully a decision will be made."







Younus admitted the large part of the meeting would be revolved around the Pakistan tour as they would look into the options available for them. Bangladesh is scheduled to visit Pakistan in January- February to play a two-match Test series along with three-match T20 series. However, BCB decided to play only T20 series at the moment as they want to visit Pakistan for a short time during their first visit.

Leave Your Comments