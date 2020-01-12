Vitamin 'A' Plus campaign held in Ctg



Nearly 13 lakh babies were administered Vitamin 'A' Plus capsules in the first rounds of National Campaign for Vitamin A Plus capsule in the city on Saturday.





Chattogram City Corporation Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin formally inaugurated the city level campaign at city's T&T colony high school of Agrabad at 8 am today. About 5000 volunteers and health assistants were engaged for administering vitamin 'A' Plus capsules to the children in 1288 centres under 41 wards of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).





Chattogram City Corporation administered around five lakh 30 thousand children to bring under vitamin 'A' Plus capsules campaign. Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office has appointed over 20000 volunteers and health assistants to administer vitamin 'A' Plus capsules in 4830 centres under 14 upazilas of the district.





Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office has targeted to bring 7,65,486 children under vitamin 'A' Plus campaign. Chattogram City Corporation and civil surgeon sources said several mobile teams consisting of 278 members in the city and 500 in the district were also deputed to feed oral vaccines to the children at rail, bus and steamer stations as well as other places.

Leave Your Comments