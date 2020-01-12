Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu celebrated



Different local units of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and its front organizations on Friday celebrated the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manner.





Marking the day, Chattogram city, south and north district units of AL hoisted national and party flags atop party offices, placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's portraits at all party offices, held discussion meetings, milad and doa mahfils.





Separate colourful processions were brought out and discussions were arranged highlighting the life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports BSS.The city AL leaders organized a discussion meeting at Theatre Institute premises today with its acting AL president of Chattogram city Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury in the chair.





City Mayor and General Secretary of city AL A J M Nasir Uddin participated in the discussion meetings.AL leaders Khurshed Alam Sujan, Advocate Ibrahim Hossain Chowdhury Babul, Advocate Iftekher Saimul Chowdhury and Noman Al Mahmud, among others, addressed it.





Meanwhile different units of Bangladesh Chhatra League brought out several processions in different areas of the city to mark the day.Chattogram north and south district Awami League also organized separate discussion meetings at their respective party offices in the city this afternoon.





Chattogram North district AL leaders also placed wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation at their respective party offices led by its president MA Salam and Secretary Ataur Rahman.Besides, Chatogram south district AL leaders placed wreaths at Bangabandhu portrait at its Andarkillah Party office on Friday.







Leave Your Comments