Two inter-city trains to make stoppages at Sitakunda



From now on, the residents of Sandwip and Sitakunda will not need to travel to Chattogram Railway Station to catch Dhaka-bound trains.





They will be able to board trains bound for the capital from Sitakunda's Kumira Railway Station. The decision came into effect from Friday, said Railway authorities.





A railway stoppage has been a longstanding demand for the people of the region. Chattala Express and Mohanagar Express will stop at Kumira from now on, reports UNB.





Saifuddin Boshor, Kumira Station Master, said Chottola Express from Chattogram will reach Kumira station at 8.58 am. After a two-minute wait, it will leave for Dhaka at 9am and will reach its destination at 3.50 pm. Tickets can be purchased for 'Shulov' seats at Kumira Station for Tk 175.





Mohanagar Express will leave Chattogram Station at 12.30 pm and reach Kumira Station at 12.56 pm. It, too, will wait for two minutes for passengers before leaving for Dhaka. 'Shovon chair' tickets will be available at Tk 345 at Kumira station.





"The railway authorities decided to introduce the stoppage of inter-city trains in Kumira considering the demands of the residents of Sitakunda, passengers of Sandwip, International Islamic University in Kumira and officials, employees and labourers of mills and factories," the station master said.Earlier, more than 700,000 people of Sitakunda and Sandwip had to travel to Chattogram station, about 38 kilometres from here.

