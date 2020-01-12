



Surya Sen, also called Surjya Sen was a Bengali Indian revolutionary who was influential in the Indian independence movement against British rule in India and is best known for leading the 1930 Chittagong armoury raid in Chittagong .







Sen was a school teacher by profession and was popularly known as Master Da ("da" is a honorific suffix in Bengali language). He was influenced by the nationalist ideals in 1916 while he was a student of B.A. in Behrampore College.





In 1918, he was selected as president of the Indian National Congress's Chittagong branch. Surya Sen was known for recruiting a group of young and passionate revolutionaries. Sen was arrested on 16 April 1933, tried and was hanged on the 12 January 1934. Many of his fellow revolutionaries were also caught and sentenced to long periods of imprisonment.



