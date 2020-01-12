Taposh promises to revive historical Dhaka



Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh, Awami League nominated mayoral candidate for the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), has said he would work to revive the histroical and vibrant Dhaka free from pollution and social problems, if elected in the polls slated for January 30.





He came up with the pledge while campaiging in Wari Rose Garden area in the city on Saturday. Taposh said, "We will work to transform Dhaka into a developed capital with ample modern civic facilities. Also with a aim to build DSCC as a

corruption free service organization."







Stressing the need of solving the area based social problems, the AL candidate said, "I have decided to take part in the city polls with a target to resolve these problems."





The DSCC Mayor aspirant pledged to make Dhaka free from drugs, re-arrange the existing road maps to reduce sufferings of the locals and provide the citizens with playground and walking areas during his campaign.





