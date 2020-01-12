Language hero Ahmed Ali passes away



Advocate Ahmed Ali, a language movement hero, organizer of the Liberation War and close aide of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has passed away. He was 97.





The veteran politician, breathed his last on Friday night at Appollo Hospital in the city. He was suffering from prostate cancer.He left behind five daughters, four sons and a host of relatives. After the death of Ahmed Ali, a pall of gloom descended on Cumilla.





The first namaz-e-janaza of Ahmed Ali was held at 10am on Saturday at his village Kajalia in Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria. Later, he was buried at Race Course graveyard in Cumilla city after second namaz-e-janaza at Town Hall ground in Cumilla after Asr prayers.







Former railway minister and Cumilla South District AL General Secretary Mujibul Haque MP, Police Super Syed Nurul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Kaizer Md Farabi, former administrator of Cumilla District Council Md Omar Faruque, former District Muktijoddha Sangsad Commander Shafiul Ahmed Babul, Adarsha Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Aminul Islam Tutul attended the namaz-e-janaza, among others.





Ahmed Ali became MLA of Gana Parishad in 1970 election from grater Cumilla-5 constituency (now Brahmanbaria -5). He was the founding president of Chhatra League, greater Cumilla district unit in 1953. He was the first elected vice chairman of Bangladesh Ainjibi Samity.





Leave Your Comments