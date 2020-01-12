Siachen a point for 'collusivity' between China, Pakistan

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane



Siachen is the closest point for 'collusivity' between China and Pakistan, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Saturday, adding that the Army was rebalancing its weaponry to the northern borders.





Addressing his first annual press conference as Chief of Army Staff ahead of Army Day, Gen. Naravane outlined his vision and asserted that the armed forces "swear allegiance to the Constitution of India, whether it is a jawan or an officer". "





As said in the preamble: 'justice, equality and fraternity'. That is what we are fighting for... when we are fighting on the border, it is to secure this for all," he said. His comments come in the backdrop of concerns about the politicisation of the Army.





Stressing on the importance of the Siachen glacier, Gen. Naravane said, "That is one area which faces the western and northern fronts... we should not lose sight that it's one place where collusivity can happen. So we should keep control."





---The Hindu

