Corrupt officers won't be spared: DMP chief

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) jointly organized a training workshop in DMP Media Center in the city on Saturday. -AA



Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam has said that corrupt officers will not be spared. Stern actions will be taken against dishonest personnel, he further said. He added that nobody will be allowed to get off with illegally earned money.





Shafiqul Islam made these remarks on Saturday while speaking as special guest at a joint training workshop organized by Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) in DMP Media Center, Dhaka.







Shafiqul Islam said, "We want to firmly get hold of unscrupulous officials. We are using technologies to find out everyone's source of earnings, expenditures and transactions."He urged the trainee ACC officials to work without fears or favors. Police will always cooperate with ACC, Shafiqul Islam stated.





Additional Police Commissioner Monirul Islam said, "The government has declared zero tolerance policy against terrorism and corruption. We are making the best of our efforts to resist terrorism. Terrorists have not been able to raise their heads after 2016.







Anti Corruption Commission is working hard to wipe out graft. We are working together in a coordinated way to eliminate all evil things from the country." ACC Commissioner Dr Mozammel Haque Khan was also present on the occasion.

