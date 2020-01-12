PM flies to UAE today



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday flies to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a three-day official visit to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020.





A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage will take off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 5pm on Sunday.





The aircraft is scheduled to land at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 10:55pm on Sunday (Local Time). Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Muhammad Imran will receive the Prime Minister at the airport.





During the visit, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, reports UNB.





Sheikh Hasina will stay at Shangri-La Hotel, Khor Al Maqta, Qaryat Al Beri in Abu Dhabi during her tour to the UAE.

On Monday (Jan 13), the PM is expected to attend "Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week" and Zayed Sustainability Awards Ceremony at ICC Hall in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition at 11am.





In the afternoon, she will join the Envoys' Conference to be arranged at her palace of residence with the participation of Bangladeshi envoys posted in Middle East countries.The conference is supposed to focus on strengthening Bangladesh's engagement with the Middle East countries on trade, investment, manpower and Rohingya issues.





On Tuesday (Jan 14), the Prime Minister is likely to have separate meetings with UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Mother of the Nation and Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.





Sheikh Hasina will attend a keynote interview on "The Critical Role of Women in Delivering Climate Action" at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition.In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will leave Abu Dhabi for home by a VVIP flight of the Bangladesh Airlines wrapping up her three-day visit to the UAE.





Bangladesh Ambassador to UAE Muhammad Imran will see her off at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 5:30pm (local time).The aircraft is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:59pm on Tuesday.





The 2020 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), which is being held from January 11 to 18, features the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) General Assembly, the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Forum, the World Future Energy Summit, the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum and the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards.





Since its inception in 2008, the ADSW has turned into one of the world's largest sustainability gatherings, attracting a unique mix of policymakers, industry experts, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders.





Leave Your Comments