Come to polls campaign leaving ministerial job



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called upon Awami League General Secretary to come to electioneering leaving his ministerial job. He came up with the call while addressing a rally organized in front of the National Press Club in the city on Saturday demanding release of BNP chief Khaleda Zia from jail.





Mirza Fakhrul said, "Obaidul Quader said yesterday (Friday) that if Fakhrul Islam can take part in election campaign, why I can't. You (Quader) can do it 100 times. You should step down as minister at the moment. Let's do electioneering together. I will seek vote for sheaf of paddy and you for boat. See what symbol people accept."





Khaleda Zia has been in prison for political reason, he further said, adding that she (Khaleda) deserves bail."There is no democracy in the country. You (the ruling Awami League) is celebrating festival keeping Khaleda Zia in jail," Fakhrul said.





