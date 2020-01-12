

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP does not want Digital Bangladesh as they cannot tolerate the country's development. He made the remark while addressing a winter clothes distribution program in Saidpur upazila of Nilphamari.







About the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the Dhaka city polls, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said they will accept any decision of the Election Commission in this regard as "we have no fear".







The AL general secretary said elections using EVMs is a modern system. But as election date is approaching, BNP raises questions over EVM and neutrality of poll, he added.Quader said BNP does not do pro-people politics rather it performs politics for the looters or millionaires.











---Raja Ahmed Nilphamari, AA

