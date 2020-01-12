'Night blindness less than 1%'

Vitamin A-capsule is being administered to a kid in Moghbazar area of the city on Saturday. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Health and Family Planning Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said night blindness rate is now below 1 percent in the country due to regular administering of Vitamin A-plus capsules.





He said, "We want to prevent childhood blindness by administering Vitamin A-plus capsules. Blindness has been reduced significantly. Now the rate of night blindness is below than 1%." The Minister came up with the assertion while speaking at the inauguration of Vitamin A-plus campaign at Dhaka Shishu Hospital in the city.









The rate of night blindness was 3.76% in 1974 when this campaign was launched, said the minister. He said a child who ingests the capsule will be safe from night-blindness, their immune system would be boosted, eyesight would be perfect and natural growth would be ensured.





Vitamin-A plus campaign has been observed across the country with an aim to feed the capsules to children from six months to five years.Health workers and volunteers fed the capsules to around 2.1 crore children at 1.20 lakh permanent and 20,000 makeshift centers from 8am to 4pm.





Some 25 lakh children aged between six and 12 months were given one blue colored capsule, while around 1.95 crore children aged between one and five years were given red colored capsule each.





