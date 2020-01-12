First-phase Biswa Ijtema ends today with Akheri Munajat





The first phase of three-day Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj, is set to end here today (Sunday) through the Akheri Munajat (final prayer).





Maulana Jubair Hassan, Bangladeshi leader of Tabligh Jamaat, is scheduled to conduct the final prayer between 11am and 12 noon.





The Ijtema began on the banks of the Turag River in Tongi after Fazr prayers on Friday with "a'm bayan" (general sermons) by Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Obaidul Khorshed.





Thousands of local and foreign devotees took part in the religious event to seek divine blessings of the Almighty Allah.





Meanwhile, 11 devotees have so far died due to old-age complications at the Ijtema venue.

