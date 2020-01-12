Chandpur madrasa girl ‘sets herself afire in suicide attempt’









A madrasa girl reportedly tried to commit suicide by setting herself on fire after pouring kerosene on her in Hajiganj municipality area on Saturday afternoon.





The victim is a Class-X student of Hajiganj Darul Ulum Ahmadia Kamil Madrasa.





Relatives said the girl used to return home late every day from her madrasa and talk to a boy over phone which led her mother to rebuke her.





In a huff, the girl poured kerosene on her and set her on fire after returning from madrasa on Saturday afternoon, leaving her critically injured, said victim’s uncle Mohammad Hossain.





She was first taken to the Hajiganj Health Complex from where she was later shifted to Comilla Medical College Hospital as her condition deteriorated.





Alamgir Hossain Roni, officer-in-charge of Hajiganj Police Station, said he went to the hospital after hearing the incident.





The girl suffered about 70 percent burns on her body, said doctors.

