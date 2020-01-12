PM leaves for Abu Dhabi today









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leaves here today for Abu Dhabi on a three-day official visit to the United Arab

Emirates (UAE) to attend “Abu Dhabi Sustainable Week”, “Zayed Sustainable Awards Ceremony” and other programmes.





A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage members will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka for Abu Dhabi at 5:00pm today.





The flight is scheduled to reach Abu Dhabi International Airport at 8:55pm (local time) where Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Muhammad Imran will receive the premier at the airport.





After the reception at the airport, a ceremonial motorcade will escort the premier to Shangri-La Hotel in Abu Dhabi, where she will be staying during her visit to the UAE.





On January 13, Sheikh Hasina is expected to attend the “Abu Dhabi Sustainable Week” at 11am and “Zayed Sustainable Awards Ceremony” at 12pm at ICC Hall, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).





Later at 6:30 in the evening, the premier will join the Envoy’s conference at her place of residence.





The next day, Sheikh Hasina is expected to meet with UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and wife of UAE Founder and Founding President Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi.





At 5:30 in the afternoon, the premier will attend an interview session on “The Critical Role of Women in Delivering Climate Action” at Hall-11, the ADNEC.





Concluding the three-day official visit to the UAE, the premier will return home on January 14.

