Police have recovered the body of an unknown man from the Dakatia River in Shahrasti upazila.





Locals spotted the body of the man, aged around 45, floating in the river near Khila Bazar on Saturday noon and informed police, said officer-in-charge of Shahrasti Police Station M Shah Alam.





Later, law enforcers recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.

