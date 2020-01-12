Dhaka, Delhi want zero death along border, says FM





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said Bangladesh and India want zero death along Bangladesh-India border but it is happening.





He said they are also "concerned" like others about the deaths along the border and hoped that India will comply with their "zero death" position.





“We’re concerned like you. We would relay the message to India so that they comply with their position what they’ve told us already -- no death along the border," said the Foreign Minister.





He also said it is not true that Kashmiri students are not given Bangladeshi visas.





Dr Momen said Bangladesh has renewed their call for zero death along the border during talks between border forces of the two countries.





The Foreign Minister was talking to reporters at a press conference at his ministry which was arranged hours ahead of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).





Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) Rear Admiral (retd) Md Khurshed Alam were, among others, present.

