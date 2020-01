A fire broke out at a slum at Gudaraghat in the city’s Uttar Badda area on Sunday.





Russel Shikder, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense Control room, said the fire broke out at the slum around 2:16 pm and spread soon.





Two firefighting units from Baridhara reached the spot and are trying to extinguish the blaze.





The origin of the fire could not be known immediately.





Leave Your Comments