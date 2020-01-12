AL’s DSCC candidate Taposh seeks politics of harmony and change

Awami League mayoral candidate for the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) polls Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Sunday said his goal is to introduce the politics of harmony and change.

“I know the people are with us … we want a politics of harmony and change. We want to gift friendly politics to the people of Dhaka,” he said during polls campaign at Shantinagar Bazar area in city.

Flanked by local AL leaders and activists, Taposh hoped that the people will have confidence in the ruling party-backed candidates in the Dhaka city polls.

“We believe that voters will have confidence in us by looking at our manifesto and [electoral] symbol and will make us victorious. Hopefully you will give me the opportunity to serve you as your mayor,” he said.

Taposh said he did not violate electoral code of conduct and accused BNP activists of attacking his campaign Saturday.

He went to the residence of BNP-backed mayor candidate Ishraque Hossain and sought votes for boat in the capital's RK Mission Road on Saturday.

Taposh said Awami League has a tradition of continuing the politics of harmony and his visit was part of that gesture.

“After leaving his residence, BNP activists launched a surprise attack on us. This is very sad … I want to say clearly that we want politics of harmony and change, not these,” said Taposh.

He also sought votes for DSCC Ward number 13 councilor candidate Enamul Haq Abul who is also the president of Paltan Thana Awami League and reserved women councilor candidate Roksana Islam Chameli.

Later, Taposh and other AL leaders and activists campaigned in Paltan, Malibagh, Segunbagicha, Motijheel, Shahjahanpur, Siddheshwari and Bailey Road areas.

