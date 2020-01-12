HC seeks list of Ichamati encroachers, polluters

The High Court on Sunday asked the authorities concerned to submit a list within 90 days of those who polluted the Ichamati River in Pabna through encroaching it.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman came up with the order following a writ petition filed by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers’ Association (Bela).

The court also issued a rule seeking explanation as to why 84-km area of the river would not be declared as an ecologically critical site.

The rule also asked the authorities concerned to explain why directive should not be given to take actions against the polluters, demarcate the river boundary as per Cadastral Survey report.

A total of 16 people, including secretaries to the Ministry of Land, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Water Resources, chairman of the National River Protection Commission, have been made respondents to the rule.

Following reports published in different newspapers on river pollution and encroachment Bela filed the writ on January 5.

Advocate Minhazul Haque Chowdhury, advocate Sayed Ahmed Kabir stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Amit Talukder for the state.

Sayeed Ahmed Kabir said once the river was a blessing for the residents of Pabna but now it is about to die due to pollution and encroachment.

