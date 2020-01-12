‘AL activists attacked my electioneering’: Tabith

Supporters of BNP’s Dhaka North City Corporation mayoral candidate Tabith Awal came under attack during electioneering reportedly by ruling party activists in the city’s Mirpur area on Sunday.

Tabith, son of BNP vice-chairman and businessmen Abdul Awal Mintoo, alleged that the ruling party men attacked his supporters near Shah Ali shrine in front of law enforcers.

The BNP candidate started his electioneering on the third day in the area together with BNP leaders and activists.

At one stage, a group of people attacked his supporters raising Joy Bangla slogan.

Later, police brought the situation under control.

Talking to reporters, Tabith said, “Our campaign was attacked in front of police chanting Joy Bangla slogan. They threw brick chips towards us, leaving one of my activists Al Amin, injured.”

He said he will continue his electioneering braving all the obstacles and attacks. “We won’t back off from campaign as people are with us.”

The BNP candidate urged the Election Commission to take steps so that the candidates can conduct electioneering with security without any interruption.

Later, he carried out campaign in different areas of Mirpur together with party leaders and activists throughout the day.

As voters told him about various problems in their areas, Tabith assured them of taking effective programmes to resolve those if he is elected mayor.

He alleged that police arrested five of his supporters from near Sony Cinema Hall without any reason.

Meanwhile, Tabith sent a letter to the Election Commission in the evening seeking security during his election campaign.

He also informed the commission about the attack on his campaign and urged it to take action after an investigation.