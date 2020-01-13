Diner Sheshe





"I had terrible stage fright growing up. Also, I really don't know why Indian mothers are obsessed with fancy dress competitions -- but my mother was no exception. It's because of her I mastered the 'bhaaji wali' act. I was great at impersonating her, but only while I was in my living room. The minute I had an audience, the bhaaji wali in me completely disappeared.





I went to college to be a CA because that's what people in my family did -- but I was a complete failure at it. Aditya, my then boyfriend, and I wanted to do something fun because all the studying was driving us insane. So, he got into the comedy scene and I started dance classes. We would go to comedy shows together and I would help him work through his material.





One day, at a show, a big comedian was setting up his joke, and in my head I thought, 'Oh, if he says this as the punch line, it'll be so funny.' You won't believe it, but that's exactly what he did! What the hell!? Why was I only a comic cheerleader? If I could come up with the same line as this comedian then what else I could come up with?





The funny thing is, I wanted to do comedy as a hobby. It was the only art-form that allowed me the freedom to perform in front of complete strangers, making the stage fright easier. I started performing more and more and eventually the joy I got from making people laugh fed my need to keep returning back to the stage.





I've definitely gone against the current by being a female comedian; think about it, I'm a Gujarati girl, from a family of businessmen and stockbrokers, and I tell jokes about my ex-tinder horrors! But I believe that the rush my mother, the first female sub-broker of India, feels when she's on the floor selling stocks, is the same rush I feel everytime I'm on stage. At the end of the day, I get to laugh while making others laugh -- what better job could there be?"





Humans of Bombay, Fb



Leave Your Comments