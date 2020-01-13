BSMRMU orientation program held

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, (BSMRMU) Bangladesh, held its orientation program at Shaheed Moazzam Hall in the capital on Sunday. -AA





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, (BSMRMU) Bangladesh, the first maritime specialized public university of the country held orientation program for the 3rd batch of BSc in Naval Architecture and Offshore Engineering (NAOE), 4th Batch of BSc in Oceanography, 2nd batch of both BBA in Port Management and Logistics and LLB in Maritime Law and 1st batch of Marine Fisheries at Shaheed Moazzam Hall in the capital on Sunday.







Vice Chancellor of the university, Rear Admiral M Khaled Iqbal graced the occasion as the chief guest. Treasurer, Registrar, Deans, Faculty members, Officers, Staffs, Students and their guardians attended the program. The students were provided guidelines about the discipline, security and environment of the university.







The Chief Guest welcomed the students and expressed his thoughts that, the students will contribute to the socio-economic development of the nation by building their career as skilled maritime professionals at home and abroad.



