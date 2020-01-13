PM joins Bishwa Ijtema Akheri Munajat

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, joined the Akheri Munajat of the 55th Bishwa Ijtema from her official Ganabhaban residence on Sunday. -AA





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday joined the Akheri Munajat (final prayers) of the 55th Bishwa Ijtema first phase congregation which ended on the banks of the river Turag at Tongi on Sunday.







Accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, the prime minister took part in the munajat from her official Ganabhaban residence on Sunday. State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and officials and employees of the Prime Minister's Office and Ganabhaban took part in the munajat from Ganabhaban, reports BSS.







A special prayer was offered on the occasion seeking continued peace, progress and welfare of the country as well as the greater unity of the Muslim Ummah.



Leave Your Comments