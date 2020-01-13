Ties between Bangladesh, Australia is increasing gradually: President

The outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Julia Niblett, called on President Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Sunday. -PID





The outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Julia Niblett, called on President Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Sunday.





During the meeting, the President appreciated proactive role of the Australian high commissioner in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, President's press secretary M Joynal Abedin said, reports BSS. Abdul Hamid said the trade and investment ties between Bangladesh and Australia is increasing gradually. The head of the state hoped that the bilateral ties would further be strengthened in the days to come.





Referring to the recent Australian bushfires, the President expressed profound sorrow and sympathy for the casualties and colossal damage.





The envoy expressed her gratitude to the President for giving his continuous support during her assignment. About recent high-level exchange of visits between the representatives of two countries, she mentioned that such visits took the bilateral relations between the two countries to a new height.







The outgoing envoy also lauded the 'outstanding' performance of Bangladesh in disaster management. The Australian high commissioner expressed her hope that Australia would play a very positive role in boosting commerce and investment ties between the two countries. Secretaries concerned to the President were present during the meeting.

Leave Your Comments