Abrar Fahad killing: Fugitive Morshed Amartya surrenders





A fugitive accused in the BUET student Abrar Fahad killing case surrendered before a court on Sunday.





Morshed Amartya Islam, an expelled student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), turned up before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara and sought bail. However, the court sent him to jail rejecting his bail petition.





On December 3 last, a court here ordered confiscation of the property of four fugitive accused in the killing case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Kaisarul Islam passed the order after police submitted a report on the compliance of its earlier order to arrest the absconding accused, reports UNB. Three other fugitives are Morshedu-zzaman Jisan, Muztaba Rafid and Ehtesamul Rabbi Tanim, students of BUET.





On January 5 last, the court ordered police to published ads in newspapers asking the four fugitives to appear before the court, saying the trial will begin in their absence if they do not turn up on January 13.





On November 18 last, the court accepted the charge-sheet against 25 accused and issued a warrant for the arrest of four fugitives in the case.On November 13, the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) pressed charges against 25 people in the killing case.





Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university. He was found dead on the staircase of the hall in the early hours of October 7 after he was taken to the room No-2011 around 8pm on October 6 and beaten mercilessly.





His father filed the murder case with Chawkbazar Police Station against 19 people, mostly leaders and activists of BUET unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League. On November 28, the BUET authorities expelled 26 students over the murder of Abrar Fahad.







Those expelled are Mehedi Hassan Rasel, Muhtasim Fuad, Anik Sarker, Mehedi Hasan Robein, Ifti Mosharraf Shakal, Moniruzzaman Monir, Meftahul Islam Zion, Mazedur Rahman, Muzahidur Rahman, Khandaker Tabakhkharul Islam Tanvir, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Akash Hossain, Md Shamim Billah, ASM Nazmus Sadat, Ehtesamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amartya Islam, Moaz Abu Huraira, Muntasir Al Jemi, Amit Saha, Muztaba Rafid, Ishtiaq Ahmed Munna, Shamsul Arefin, Mizanur Rahman, SM Mahmud, Morshed-uz-Jaman Mondal and Ashiqul Islam.





Leave Your Comments