Juristic Clinic inaugurates at Islamic University

The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia launched Juristic Clinic on the campus in Kushtia on Sunday for providing juridical advice among the people of all classes. IU law department organized the inaugural program at the conference room of the university's administration building around 11:00am.





IU vice-chancellor Professor M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari inaugurated the clinic as the chief guest while treasurer Professor M Selim Toha attended present as the special guest with the clinic director Professor M Jahurul Islam in the chair. While addressing the program, the speakers said that it was the first juristic clinic in the history of Bangladesh from where any person can take legal advice without any cost.







The advice would be provided from Saturday to Wednesday. IU law department chairman Professor Nurun Nahar, Professor Reba Mondol, Mahbub Shuvo and Armin Khatun Mallik, among others, were present on the occasion.





---IU Correspondent, Kushtia

