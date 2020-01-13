3 leather goods industrial parks to be set up

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) has taken an initiative to set up three footwear and leather goods industrial parks in the country in a bid to met the local demand of footwear and leather goods as well as to boost the export earnings.





These three footwear and leather goods industrial parks will be set up at Puthia in Rajshahi, adjacent area of Savar tannery industrial estate and Mirersarai Industrial Park in Chattogram.





The authorities of BSCIC have expressed their high optimism of making these three proposed industrial parks suitable for making investments within the next three to four years highlighting industries like footwear and leather goods especially on handbag, belt, and wallets.





BSCIC Chairman Md Mustaq Hasan said, "There is a huge demand for footwear and leather goods in our country and a big chunk of these goods are being directly imported from China. We've taken this initiative to set up these three industrial parks on footwear and leather goods considering to meeting the local demand as well as to boost the export earnings." He informed that the BSCIC has already earmarked some 100 acres of land at Puthia in Rajshahi and some 200 acres of land adjacent to the Savar industrial estate for this purpose, reports BSS.





Besides, a proposal has been sent to the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) for allocating some 322 acres of land. The BSCIC has received consent for allocation of some 100 acres of land there.







The BSCIC Chairman said there would be no need for new tannery industrial estates in the country since it does not need so much time for processing the raw hides in the country. Mustaq said usually the necessity of tanneries is felt for three months after the holy Eid-ul-Azha for which the tannery industrial estate in Savar is sufficient enough.





"That is why we've taken initiative to set up industrial estates instead of tanneries. We're hopeful that the leather goods industrial parks at Rajshahi and Savar will be ready fully within the next three years. But, the leather goods industrial park at Mirersarai may take another four years time." He added.







The BSCIC Chairman said each industrial park will be environment-friendly, having competitive edge and with international standard where there will be facilities for training institute, CETP and other facilities.





Mustaq also hoped that once this footwear and leather goods industrial parks are set up, there will be huge employment opportunities while the image of the country's leather industries would be further brightened before the big retailers of the world.





According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), leather and leather goods is the 2nd export earning sector of Bangladesh as it accounts for 4 percent of the overall export earnings while some 6 lakh people are directly involved in this sector.

