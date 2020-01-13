IBBL business conference ends

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Executive Committee Chairman Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin speaking at the closing ceremony of three-day business conference at a resort in Chattogram on Sunday. -AA





The closing ceremony of three-day Business Development Conference of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was ended on Sunday which was inaugurated on January 10 at a resort in the port city on Sunday.





IBBL Executive Committee Chairman Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin addressed the concluding session as the chief guest while Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub ul Alam presided over the program.







IBBL Risk Management Committee Chairman Major General (retd) Engr Abdul Matin addressed the program as the special guest.





Audit Committee Chairman Mohammad Solaiman, Directors Md Joynal Abedin, Syed Abu Asad, Md Quamrul Hasan, Professor Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur and Mohammed Nasir Uddin and Shariah Supervisory Committee Member Secretary Prof Dr Mohammad Abdus Samad were present on the occasion. Among others, high officials of the bank also attended at the conference.





IBBL Executive Committee Chairman Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin in the speech said, Islami Bank, with its honest, competent and prudent manpower, has been playing vital role in the banking sector of the country. Islami Bank is the pride of our country in the global arena, he added.







Expressing his satisfaction over the achievement of the last year, he emphasized on the broadening of technology based knowledge and capability for achieving the target set for the year 2020. He called upon the bank officials to popularize the modern financial technologies among the mass people.



Leave Your Comments