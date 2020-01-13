Nagad exceeds daily Tk 1bn transaction





Posts and Telecommu-nications Division's Digital Financial Service (DFS), Nagad has exceeded daily transaction mark of Taka 1 billion (100 crore).The DFS reached this milestone in ten months as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened it on March 26 last year.





"We proudly announce that Nagad has surpassed Taka 1 billion in daily transaction on January 10, which was the homecoming day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman" said Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar on his verified Facebook account, according to a press release of Nagad, reports BSS.





Apart from the transaction, Nagad has enlisted over one lakh entrepreneurs across the country during the journey.

