



Amanda Blake





Winter has come, and your makeup is no longer able to resist? The cold dries out your skin even more, and you can not control it? That probably is because you do not follow the correct routine, and you use the wrong products. But rest assured as Women's Concepts has come with the best makeup tips that will make the winter much more comfortable to face.





The dry and irritated skin seems to be the most common outcome of the winter cold, and in most cases, the makeup won't resist it. The cold weather can be extremely harmful and break the skin's protective barrier having a drying effect, and making your skin even more sensitive.







The wind also amplifies the outcome, and not even women with normal skin are able to resist without taking action. The impact of cold weather over the skin highly depends on the individual skin condition and the measures taken by the individual.





However, luckily for us, the makeup can give great help in the fight with winter if used wisely and can secure our beauty even in the coldest days. But if you use it irresponsibly, you may even worsen the situation and ruin your whole day.



The best winter makeup tips for a cold beauty





Whether you want to learn which makeup to use on the winter season or not to use, we have shared everything you need to know so that you will be able to face the cold weather with confidence and be a Snow Queen.





Let's see the best ways to winter-proof your makeup according to Women's Concepts.



Waterproof makeup is your best friend





Unless you want to dodge every snowflake or drop of water, it's a wise call to use waterproof makeup during the winter days. The humidity level in the air is much higher than it is in any other season, and precipitations are more frequent.





If you are not wearing the right makeup that will not break against the water, you will have lower chances to have it on throughout the day.





There is nothing worse than entering your office with the whole makeup ruined; the water can wash away your hard work in a second. A waterproof mascara, liner, concealer, powder, and lipstick should be on your checklist and should not miss from your beauty routine. Keep your makeup safe even in the most unfavorable weather conditions, and you will no longer have reasons to worry while you are outside.





You can choose from any of these waterproof makeup products and your beauty will stay in place when is snowing.



Use hydrating foundation





On a winter day, you need to keep your skin hydrated as much as possible, but the cold and wind dry out the skin much faster and make things much more complicated.





The most convenient way to maintain an optimal level of hydration is to use a hydrating foundation. Much more convenient is to use any of these natural foundations for dry skin.



Know when and how to moisturize





Makeup, or not you can't resist even one day in winter without moisturizing. Even though this is more likely skincare related, the hydration is clearly crucial, and you can't skip moisturizing if you want your skin to stay hydrated in the coldest days. More than that, your makeup will have better chances to resist.





You have to be generous when you use moisturizer; better be safe than sorry. A serum can do a good job, as it contains more active ingredients than a cream - we highly recommend PCA Skin Hydrating Serum.





Put on moisturizers after you cleanse to help lock-in the moisture. Make sure the moisturizer has properly been absorbed into your skin before applying makeup.



More creamy, less powdery





Powder-based products such as blushes, foundations, highlighters can settle into flaky skin and make it look even drier. As the winter dries out the skin, you want to avoid as much as possible anything that is too powdery. Instead, a wise alternative is to use creamy products that will enhance your appearance even when your skin is dry.



Exfoliate your complexion regularly





During the winter, the skin is more prone to dehydrate; therefore, more dead cells to remove. A proper way to do it is to exfoliate your complexion once a week, but don't overdo it, as it may have negative drawbacks to your skin.



Pay extra attention when you have to set your makeup





You may usually skip the powder, but in winter is essential to set the makeup before going out with a strong powder, or even a setting spray. Not just it will make your makeup resist throughout the day, but you will also achieve a more radiant-looking skin.





Follow these tips, and your makeup will shine and proudly resist the winter days. The cold and wind will no longer ruin your day.



How to keep your skin healthy on winter season





* Even though the sun may not be that strong as in summer, you still need to protect your skin against the UV rays. One easy way to secure proper protection is to use an SPF foundation.





* Eat right and stay hydrated. Don't skip a meal and drink a lot of water; also remember to wash and clean your face regularly. Eat a lot of fruits, and be sure you get your dose of Vitamin C daily.





* Avoid long and hot showers. The heat of hot water can break down the SC (Stratum Corneum) lipid barrier of the skin, which can lead to a loss of moisture.





Now that you know how to winter-proof your makeup you may enjoy the winter a bit more.





The writer is a freelancer

Leave Your Comments