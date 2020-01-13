Jailors treat prisoners: Winter pitha festival at Meherpur jail



Life behind bars is no bed of roses, designed to deny inmates almost every freedom they may have otherwise enjoyed. As winter sets in, this would of course include- for almost any Bangladeshi - the freedom to hail a roadside vendor serving nice, warm and juicy 'bhapa pitha' (steamed rice cakes with a jaggery centre) - the most coveted winter confection for Bengalis.







At the Meherpur district jail, where 236 inmates serve their time in lock-up stretching all the way to life-terms, the authorities on Saturday allowed the inmates to gain a taste of that freedom they've lost - quite literally by arranging a unique 'Winter Pitha Festival' during which prisoners were given bhapa pitha in the morning. ASM Quamrul Huda, Meherpur Jail Super, arranged this exceptional programme for the inmates under his watch, who include 10 women, reports UNB.







All of them partook in this special treat, and gave vent to the joy only bhapa pitha can bestow. Jail authorities for their part were pleased to put a smile on the faces of individuals who generally have very little to smile about.







The Meherpur Jail Super said, "I was upset seeing the prisoners being deprived of the winter pithas that all Bengalis have at this time of year. The pithas were made through special arrangement and distributed among the inmates. They were delighted to have them. Even we felt happy to some extent, as we were able to earn some humanitarian points."





Meanwhile, Meherpur Deputy Commissioner Ataul Gani and family members of the prisoners, welcomed the unique initiative of the jail authority. Other staffs of the jail including Jailor of the District Jail Shariful Alam were also present on the occasion.







Leave Your Comments