Shraddha's Jaipur adventure

Shraddha Kapoor is in Jaipur doing a bit of action and some romance while filming the last parts of 'Baaghi 3'. The actress was in Serbia with Tiger Shroff until the last week of the previous year, after which she had kick started promotions of her film, 'Street Dancer 3D'. The action flick has Shraddha running and jumping around the pink city. "Tiger and Riteish (Deshmukh), who plays her brothers in the film, have already been shooting for the film directed by Ahmed Khan.







A large unit has been camped there, and Shraddha joined them recently. She has been taking out time from the promotions of 'Street Dancer 3D', which is slated to release later this month, and will then be plunging into promotions after this schedule," says our source. Shraddha has worked with Tiger in the first part of 'Baaghi' and with Riteish in 'Ek Villain'. She is reuniting with Sajid Nadiadwala, whom she has worked with on 'Baaghi' and 'Chhichhore', with this film.

